Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Showers End - Winter Storm Watch Issued

By Joe Winters
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure moves to the north bringing an end to the rainfall across the state. Windy conditions continue. Wednesday provides the break between two storms. More clouds than sunshine are expected with a strong west-northwest wind.

Attention in the forecast then turns to our next system and this one looks wintry across eastern Iowa. In contrast to our early week storm, this area of low pressure takes a more southerly track. What this does for us is bring in colder air resulting in snowfall.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday Evening through Thursday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch(KCRG)

As the snow moves through plan on slippery road conditions and with strong winds some blowing snow could reduce visibilities. It is likely this will affect the morning and evening commute on Thursday.

Our latest snowfall forecast looks like 3-6″ of snow is expected near and south of Highway 20. As with all winter systems, the track of the storm is key. Make sure you stay up to date on the latest forecast as the system gets closer. Have a great night!

Winter Storm Watch beginning Wednesday Evening

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, February 14, 2023
Winter Storm Watch
Today is wet and windy, our next chance for snow comes on Thursday
Rain is with us today along with gusty winds. As winds shift this week, cooler air moves in and...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, February 14