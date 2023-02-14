Showers End - Winter Storm Watch Issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure moves to the north bringing an end to the rainfall across the state. Windy conditions continue. Wednesday provides the break between two storms. More clouds than sunshine are expected with a strong west-northwest wind.

Attention in the forecast then turns to our next system and this one looks wintry across eastern Iowa. In contrast to our early week storm, this area of low pressure takes a more southerly track. What this does for us is bring in colder air resulting in snowfall.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday Evening through Thursday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watch (KCRG)

As the snow moves through plan on slippery road conditions and with strong winds some blowing snow could reduce visibilities. It is likely this will affect the morning and evening commute on Thursday.

Our latest snowfall forecast looks like 3-6″ of snow is expected near and south of Highway 20. As with all winter systems, the track of the storm is key. Make sure you stay up to date on the latest forecast as the system gets closer. Have a great night!

Winter Storm Watch beginning Wednesday Evening

