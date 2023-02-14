Rain likely today, winter storm arrives on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While today’s focus is all about the rain potential, there’s another system coming up right behind this one that’ll affect our area on Thursday.

For today, plan on scattered rain showers to affect us on/off most of the day. To go along with the rain, wind gusts near 40 mph will occasionally occur. By the time the system is done, expect a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall with isolated higher amounts also possible. Given the low water levels and slow meltoff of snow the past few days, there isn’t any flood risk with today’s rainfall. Expect highs generally into the 40s with a few low 50s also possible farther southeast.

Wednesday is the break between the two systems.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of our area on Thursday as the next system arrives. Further expansion of this watch is possible in the coming days. Unlike the last wintry system, this one looks to be all snow at this point and has the potential to drop over 4″ in spots. Combine that with wind gusts over 25 mph and there may be some areas of blowing and drifting snow. In addition, you might consider how your day will change regarding school-related activities as we get closer to Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor and provide additional updates as the system gets closer to our area.

