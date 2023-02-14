Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 13th, police were notified of an update in the case of the Marion man who went missing on January 16th.

Investigators say Ted Wolf made a purchase at the BP gas station in Walford the day he went missing.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows Ted briefly entering the store, leaving the BP, and heading northbound on Highway 151. Cameras spotted him later continuing to travel northbound on Highway 151.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.