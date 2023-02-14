Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Missing Marion man spotted in Walford day he went missing; police still looking

Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023
Ted Wolf was seen at the BP in Walford on January 16th, 2023(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 13th, police were notified of an update in the case of the Marion man who went missing on January 16th.

Investigators say Ted Wolf made a purchase at the BP gas station in Walford the day he went missing.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows Ted briefly entering the store, leaving the BP, and heading northbound on Highway 151. Cameras spotted him later continuing to travel northbound on Highway 151.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

Latest News

Fish Window Cleaning gave a free cleaning to the Cedar Valley Hospice House on Tuesday.
Cedar Falls business gives time to help others
Tee's Liberian Dish in Cedar Rapids has moved to a new location.
Cedar Rapids only African restaurant relocates
The Dubuque City Council has awarded $497,774 in American Rescue Plan funds to 22 Dubuque’s...
Dubuque distributes nearly $500k in ARPA funds to 22 nonprofits
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades