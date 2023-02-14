Show You Care
Kirkwood Community College to cut programs, staff amid declining enrollment

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College said it is making adjustments to its offerings and reducing faculty and staff as it looks to implement cost-cutting measures amid declining enrollment.

The college made the announcement on Monday, saying some of its programs will close and others will be modified following an internal review of operations.

Officials with the college said the Dental Technology and Energy Production and Distribution Technologies programs will close due to low enrollment. The closures will take effect after current students complete their studies in those areas.

Additionally, the college’s Continuing Education and Training Services division is modifying its Truck Driving program, eliminating the behind-the-wheel portion of its CDL-A program after the current class finishes. The college is in talks with a third party to provide driver training for students going forward.

The college said these change to the Truck Driving program come as enrollment numbers have declined over the last five years and there is a significant ongoing cost to maintain the technology and equipment.

The college did not specify how many jobs would be impacted by the program changes, but said the changes would result in “a small reduction in the number of faculty and staff.”

