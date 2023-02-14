Iowa’s Best Burger Contest now taking nomination submissions
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are now taking submissions for the annual Best Burger Contest.
To qualify, a burger must be a 100-percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.
Last year’s winner was the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.
The last day to submit a nomination for this year’s contest is March 13.
Nominate the restaurant that makes your favorite burger on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s website here.
