Iowa’s Best Burger Contest now taking nomination submissions

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association are now taking submissions for the annual Best Burger Contest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are now taking submissions for the annual Best Burger Contest.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100-percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Last year’s winner was the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.

The last day to submit a nomination for this year’s contest is March 13.

Nominate the restaurant that makes your favorite burger on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s website here.

