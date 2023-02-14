Show You Care
Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials say a livestock dealer and four of its managers were sentenced Monday for defrauding producers and farmers across the Midwest for nearly two decades.

In a press release, officials said investigators uncovered the wide-ranging scheme, which caused more than $3 million in loss.

Waucoma, Iowa-based Lynch Family Companies, Inc., known as “Lynch Livestock,” pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of failing to comply with an order of the Secretary of Agriculture. The company was sentenced to five years of probation, fined $196,000, and ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution to livestock producers and farmers.

Lynch Livestock was registered with the Secretary of the USDA as a dealer, and operated buying stations in the Northern District of Iowa and elsewhere.

The company bought swine from livestock producers and sellers at its stations for prices based on the numbers, classifications and weights of the swine.

However, from the early 2000s through at least March 2017, the company second-ranking official had other managers and employees falsely reduce and downgrade the numbers to pay less than they should have had to for the livestock.

Officials said the managers and employees also routinely shredded and burned the evidence of their fraudulent practices, in particular when they anticipated USDA officials were investigating them.

The following managers pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.:

  • Billie Joe Wickham, 51, of Waucoma, was sentenced to six months in prison and fined $3,000.
  • Charlie Lynch, 65, of Fort Atkinson, was sentenced to five years of probation and fined $3,000.
  • Leland “Pete” Blue, 60, of Fredericksburg, was sentenced to five years of probation and fined $1,000.

Tyler Thoms, 31, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to causing a livestock dealer to keep inaccurate accounts and records. Thoms was sentenced to one year of probation.

