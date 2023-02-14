Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week

A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going. (Source: WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A chapel service at Asbury University has been happening for nearly a week.

WKYT reports the service started on Feb. 8 and has continued into this week with prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies.

Those in attendance are calling the service a revival and “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

The service began with students, but it has grown to include people from all over the country. Those attending include residents from as far away as Oregon and California. The crowd said they had heard about the service and wanted to participate by singing and praying.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof that the Lord is working,” Aniston McClellan, a Tennessee resident, said. “It’s amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of this.”

Participants said it’s hard to describe how a simple prayer service has continued for days, but they said one of the possible reasons is simple and profound.

“There is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. It really has got its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Brown said classes are continuing at the university but faculty is being flexible if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

Latest News

Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Gov. Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Distracted driving bill
Eastern Iowa mother fights to change distracted driving laws
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection