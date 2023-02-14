Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds asks Iowa Supreme Court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her attorneys are again asking the Iowa Supreme Court to lift an injunction on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill, to allow it to go into effect.

The law, which was signed in 2018, prohibits elective abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Iowa Supreme Court put an injunction on the law in 2019 after ruling that abortion is a state constitutional right. However, that ruling has since been overturned.

Gov. Reynolds filed to challenge the injunction last year as well, but a Polk County judge ruled she did not have enough authority to overturn the injunction.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection

Latest News

Email: GO Cedar Rapids ex-President asked to make NewBo Evolve budget ‘look much better’ to secure funding
Rural hospitals.
Bill could offer ‘pathway other than closure’ for Iowa’s rural hospitals
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to fulfill campaign promise
Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to fulfill campaign promise