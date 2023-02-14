GoDaddy to layoff 35 employees at Hiawatha location

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thirty-five employees are expected to be laid off at the GoDaddy location in Hiawatha, according to data from Iowa Workforce Development.

It comes amid GoDaddy’s plans to lay off eight percent of its workforce worldwide amid what it calls “challenging macroeconomic conditions.”

GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani announced the plans in a letter to employees last week, saying the plan comes amid efforts to integrate three of its other owned brands - Media Temple, Main Street Hub and 123 Reg - into GoDaddy.

The company says it will offer each impacted worker a transition package including 12 weeks of paid administrative leave, continued core benefits coverage and additional weeks of severance per year worked.

The layoffs in Hiawatha are expected to take effect May 1st.

