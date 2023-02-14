Dubuque distributes nearly $500k in ARPA funds to 22 nonprofits

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has awarded $497,774 in American Rescue Plan ARPA funds to 22 Dubuque’s arts sector nonprofit organizations and programs.

The award is a one-time, restricted funding opportunity aimed at improving the health and diversity of Dubuque’s nonprofit arts programs. The funding is a response to the economic difficulties and community impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations that are set to receive funding include:

  • Bell Tower Theater - $25,000
  • Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque - $25,000
  • Colts Youth Organization - $25,000
  • Creative Adventure Lab, Inc.- $25,000
  • Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens - $25,000
  • Dubuque Arts Council - $25,000
  • Dubuque Chorale, Inc. - $25,000
  • Dubuque Museum of Art - $25,000
  • Dubuque Symphony Orchestra - $25,000
  • Heritage Works Inc - $25,000
  • Julien Dubuque International Film Festival - $25,000
  • Key City Creative Center - $25,000
  • Northeast Iowa School of Music - $25,000
  • Rising Star Theatre Company - $25,000
  • The Grand Opera House - $25,000
  • University of Dubuque - $25,000
  • Voices Productions - $25,000
  • St. Mark Youth Enrichment - $21,010
  • The Dubuque Area Arts Collective - $20,000
  • Fly-By-Night Productions, Inc. -$14,062
  • Dubuque County Fine Arts Society - $12,327
  • Dubuque Chapter of SPEBSQSA - $5,375

To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.

