Dubuque distributes nearly $500k in ARPA funds to 22 nonprofits

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has awarded $497,774 in American Rescue Plan ARPA funds to 22 Dubuque’s arts sector nonprofit organizations and programs.

The award is a one-time, restricted funding opportunity aimed at improving the health and diversity of Dubuque’s nonprofit arts programs. The funding is a response to the economic difficulties and community impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations that are set to receive funding include:

Bell Tower Theater - $25,000

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque - $25,000

Colts Youth Organization - $25,000

Creative Adventure Lab, Inc.- $25,000

Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens - $25,000

Dubuque Arts Council - $25,000

Dubuque Chorale, Inc. - $25,000

Dubuque Museum of Art - $25,000

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra - $25,000

Heritage Works Inc - $25,000

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival - $25,000

Key City Creative Center - $25,000

Northeast Iowa School of Music - $25,000

Rising Star Theatre Company - $25,000

The Grand Opera House - $25,000

University of Dubuque - $25,000

Voices Productions - $25,000

St. Mark Youth Enrichment - $21,010

The Dubuque Area Arts Collective - $20,000

Fly-By-Night Productions, Inc. -$14,062

Dubuque County Fine Arts Society - $12,327

Dubuque Chapter of SPEBSQSA - $5,375

