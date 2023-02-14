Dubuque distributes nearly $500k in ARPA funds to 22 nonprofits
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has awarded $497,774 in American Rescue Plan ARPA funds to 22 Dubuque’s arts sector nonprofit organizations and programs.
The award is a one-time, restricted funding opportunity aimed at improving the health and diversity of Dubuque’s nonprofit arts programs. The funding is a response to the economic difficulties and community impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizations that are set to receive funding include:
- Bell Tower Theater - $25,000
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque - $25,000
- Colts Youth Organization - $25,000
- Creative Adventure Lab, Inc.- $25,000
- Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens - $25,000
- Dubuque Arts Council - $25,000
- Dubuque Chorale, Inc. - $25,000
- Dubuque Museum of Art - $25,000
- Dubuque Symphony Orchestra - $25,000
- Heritage Works Inc - $25,000
- Julien Dubuque International Film Festival - $25,000
- Key City Creative Center - $25,000
- Northeast Iowa School of Music - $25,000
- Rising Star Theatre Company - $25,000
- The Grand Opera House - $25,000
- University of Dubuque - $25,000
- Voices Productions - $25,000
- St. Mark Youth Enrichment - $21,010
- The Dubuque Area Arts Collective - $20,000
- Fly-By-Night Productions, Inc. -$14,062
- Dubuque County Fine Arts Society - $12,327
- Dubuque Chapter of SPEBSQSA - $5,375
To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.