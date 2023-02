DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music band The Chicks will perform at the 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series with special guest Ben Harper.

Fair organizers made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying the performance is scheduled for August 19.

Tickets go on sale on the fair’s website at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

