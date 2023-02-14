Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Schools gives update on DOJ settlement

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year, the Cedar Rapids Community school district and Department of Justice announced they’d reached a settlement after an investigation from the department found students with disabilities in the district were inappropriately and repeatedly secluded and restrained.

Monday, the district gave its first update on the changes as part of the agreement.

In the settlement, there was a list of requirements the district had to follow Those requirements were to stop what the Department of Justice called discriminatory and abusive seclusion and restraint practices against students with disabilities.

Those included ending the use of seclusion rooms, which are rooms allowing school staff to physically restrain students or place them in a room alone during a violent outburst to protect the student and others.

The district said one of the key policy changes is crisis prevention.

“We know that crisis prevention is a lot better than intervention. The key to the settlement agreement really is about crisis prevention, and that what we’re really trying to do is prevent crisis from happening in our schools,” said Lisa Glenn, Special Services Executive Director.

As part of the agreement, the board will give updates on the policy changes twice a year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Two storm systems are on the way this week.
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa

Latest News

UnityPoint Clinic
UnityPoint to charge for patient messages to doctors
Linn Co deputies arrest Stanley Donahue
Stanley Donahue trial continues, responding deputies testify
Stanley Donahue trial continues, responding deputies testify
Eminent domain
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection