Cedar Rapids police investigating Monday night’s shooting that left one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:07 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Washington Ave SE.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or those in the surrounding area that have video surveillance to come forward and assist officials with their investigation.

If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may remain anonymous and you may also be eligible to receive a financial reward for your information.

