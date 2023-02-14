Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police investigating Monday night’s shooting that left one injured

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:07 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Washington Ave SE.

Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or those in the surrounding area that have video surveillance to come forward and assist officials with their investigation.

If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may remain anonymous and you may also be eligible to receive a financial reward for your information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
24 homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood will be forced to relocate to make way for a levee...
Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

Latest News

Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Gov. Reynolds pushes to lift abortion injunction
Distracted driving bill
Eastern Iowa mother fights to change distracted driving laws
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial
Criminal investigators take the stand on day three of testimonies in Stanley Donahue trial