Cedar Rapids only African restaurant relocates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only African restaurant has faced a series of challenges, including having to relocate.

The owners of Tee’s Liberian Dish first came to the United States from Liberia in 2014, they moved to Cedar Rapids with their children a few years later. The family came with a dream to one day open a restaurant.

It’s something they saw come true in 2021, but the road since then has come with its bumps.

“We know a lot of our customers don’t know we’re in business,” said Teepeu Pewu, Co-Owner at Tee’s Liberian Dish.

The restaurant is open in a new location less than two years after initially opening their doors on 1st Avenue. A city inspection found the building did not have a hood vent, a requirement for the type of cooking they were doing.

“They gave an option, that we could make the food in the oven and see if it would come out but with the African food and the way we prepare the food it’s hard to make it in the oven,” Teepeu said.

They were left with two options.

“Get a hood vent installed there or find a new location with a hood vent and that’s the reason why we shut down,” said Momolu Pewu, Co-Owner at Tee’s Liberian Dish.

The restaurant closed from May until December when they could find a new location. They’re now open at 529 5th Avenue Southeast, but it hasn’t been easy.

The previous restaurant Runt’s Munchies relocated from this spot amid ongoing construction of the ‘Banjo Block,’ a project that will add 224 new housing units downtown.

The construction is a challenge Tee’s now faces.

“Since we moved business has been very slow because of the spot we find ourselves, there’s a lot of construction in our way,” said Teepeu.

“It’s almost like in the corner right now so sometimes it’s difficult for customers you know trying to find the place,” Momolu added.

Still, the couple is determined to continue offering authentic Liberian dishes.

“Our dedication is to make sure we have Liberian cuisine and to do this in the city of Cedar Rapids,” said Momolu.

The couple says it would have costs more than $20,000 dollars to have a hood vent installed in their original location. That’s not something they could afford.

The restaurant is excited to have a new spot and to be open once again.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.