Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids family backs hands-free cell phone driving law

Their push for the bill comes after a crash in which two sisters were killed.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family is advocating for a bill that makes it illegal to use electronic devices while driving. Their push for the bill comes after a crash in which two sisters were killed.

In Nov. 2016, Jenny Gutierrez was driving with her four daughters in the car. Near the intersection of County Home Road and North Troy Road, a pick-up rear-ended the family and pushed them into another truck. Officials said the driver of the first pick-up never hit the brakes and had been sending a text. 16-year-old Selena Apodaca and 13-year-old Isabella Severson were killed. Elysia Severson, 14 at the time, was severely injured.

“Anywhere I go, people ask about my tattoos or why I walk different, and I have to relive it everyday,” said Severson.

Along with the grief of losing two daughters, Gutierrez feels anger when she sees people using their phones behind the wheel.

“There’s something in my gut, just like somebody’s punched me, is my initial reaction. And then there’s anger. Like, how dare you put my life at risk? How dare my children be dead because you chose to be on your phone?” said Gutierrez.

That’s why Gutierrez and Severson are going to Des Moines Tuesday to advocate for a bill that strengthens the law against using a phone while driving.

Trooper Bob Conrad with Iowa State Patrol said, currently in Iowa, “If someone says they’re on the phone making a phone call, or if they’re looking at your maps, in many cases, we can’t do anything about that.”

“This law would allow law enforcement to actually enforce the law,” he added.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, in 2022 there were 9,192 crashes, 20 fatalities, and 3,647 injuries due to distracted driving.

Those are stats Gutierrez says she won’t stop trying to change.

“Nobody should have to suffer the way we have,” said Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges
Two storm systems are on the way this week.
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Schools gives update on DOJ settlement
.A new report from the CDC is warning of a troubling trend among female high school students...
CDC: Teen girls experiencing increased sadness and violence
Police presence in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE
Police respond to shots fired report in SE Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids Schools gives update on DOJ settlement