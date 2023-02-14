Cedar Rapids family backs hands-free cell phone driving law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family is advocating for a bill that makes it illegal to use electronic devices while driving. Their push for the bill comes after a crash in which two sisters were killed.

In Nov. 2016, Jenny Gutierrez was driving with her four daughters in the car. Near the intersection of County Home Road and North Troy Road, a pick-up rear-ended the family and pushed them into another truck. Officials said the driver of the first pick-up never hit the brakes and had been sending a text. 16-year-old Selena Apodaca and 13-year-old Isabella Severson were killed. Elysia Severson, 14 at the time, was severely injured.

“Anywhere I go, people ask about my tattoos or why I walk different, and I have to relive it everyday,” said Severson.

Along with the grief of losing two daughters, Gutierrez feels anger when she sees people using their phones behind the wheel.

“There’s something in my gut, just like somebody’s punched me, is my initial reaction. And then there’s anger. Like, how dare you put my life at risk? How dare my children be dead because you chose to be on your phone?” said Gutierrez.

That’s why Gutierrez and Severson are going to Des Moines Tuesday to advocate for a bill that strengthens the law against using a phone while driving.

Trooper Bob Conrad with Iowa State Patrol said, currently in Iowa, “If someone says they’re on the phone making a phone call, or if they’re looking at your maps, in many cases, we can’t do anything about that.”

“This law would allow law enforcement to actually enforce the law,” he added.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, in 2022 there were 9,192 crashes, 20 fatalities, and 3,647 injuries due to distracted driving.

Those are stats Gutierrez says she won’t stop trying to change.

“Nobody should have to suffer the way we have,” said Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.