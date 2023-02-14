Cedar Falls business gives time to help others

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but one local company started the initiative early.

Fish Window Cleaning took the time on Tuesday to give a free window cleaning to the Cedar Valley Hospice House as a way of giving back to the community.

They say that Cedar Valley Hospice serves as a comfortable place for people to spend their final days and that they wanted to show how impactful a simple gesture can be.

