Cedar Falls business gives time to help others

Fish Window Cleaning gave a free cleaning to the Cedar Valley Hospice House on Tuesday.
Fish Window Cleaning gave a free cleaning to the Cedar Valley Hospice House on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but one local company started the initiative early.

Fish Window Cleaning took the time on Tuesday to give a free window cleaning to the Cedar Valley Hospice House as a way of giving back to the community.

They say that Cedar Valley Hospice serves as a comfortable place for people to spend their final days and that they wanted to show how impactful a simple gesture can be.

