CDC: Teen girls experiencing increased sadness and violence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from the CDC is warning of a troubling trend among female high school students and is urging more investment in schools.

According to the CDC, nearly 3 in 5 teen girls from the U.S. felt persistently sad or hopeless - the highest level reported in the last decade. The findings showed that girls fared worse than boys when reporting increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

“High school should be a time for trailblazing, not trauma. These data show our kids need far more support to cope, hope, and thrive,” Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H., CDC’s Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Program and Science. “Proven school prevention programs can offer teens a vital lifeline in these growing waves of trauma.”

The data from 2021 examines health behaviors and experiences among high school students in the U.S. and shows a stark increase in reports of harmful experiences among teen girls. According to the data:

57% of teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless (up from 36% in 2011)

Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) seriously considered attempting suicide—up nearly 60% from a decade ago.

18% of teen girls experienced sexual violence in the past year—up 20% since 2017 when CDC started monitoring this measure.

More than 1 in 10 (14%) had ever been forced to have sex—up 27% since 2019 and the first increase since CDC began monitoring this measure.

The report also confirms ongoing, extreme distress among teens that identify as LGBTQ+. The report found more than half (52%) of LGBTQ+ students had recently experienced poor mental health and more than 1 in 5 (22%) attempted suicide in the past year.

“Young people are experiencing a level of distress that calls on us to act with urgency and compassion,” said CDC Division of Adolescent and School Health Director Kathleen Ethier, Ph.D. “With the right programs and services in place, schools have the unique ability to help our youth flourish.”

The CDC argues in the report that schools need more resources to address these problems stating that “school-based activities can make a profound difference in the lives of teens with a relatively small infusion of support to schools.”

