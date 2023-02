CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Crews have blocked off access to an area in the 1400 block of 3rd Ave SE. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its emergency lights on.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

