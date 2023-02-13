Show You Care
Zoom meetings at Iowa statehouse may end amid increasing interruptions

Zoom meetings with Iowa lawmakers could come to an end. Last week, someone joined a remote meeting at the statehouse displaying a swastika.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawmakers at the Iowa Statehouse are considering bringing an end to Zoom meetings after an incident last week in which someone joined a meeting displaying a swastika.

Lawmakers immediately ended that call, but Statehouse officials say this kind of inappropriate interruption has become all-too common during Zoom meetings.

Statehouse officials said other incidents have involved users who were naked or yelling racial slurs.

The Zoom meetings were meant to be a method of allowing Iowans to voice their opinions to lawmakers without forcing them to come all the way to Des Moines. A spokesperson with senate Republicans said Zoom had become a very useful tool, particularly in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Lawmakers say they will first look at an option to filter disruptive users out of the meetings.

However, if the interruptions continue, they could put an end to using Zoom in the future.

