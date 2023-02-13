Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waverly child care center hits milestone for expansion to meet growing need

Waverly Child Care and Preschool announced they've raised almost $2 million towards the funding goal for their new expansion.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, Waverly Child Care and Preschool announced they’ve raised almost $2 million towards the funding goal for their new expansion.

Right now, they care for around 400 children. But they have a waitlist of more than 100. The new plans will let them care for an additional 300 children, by adding space for seven new classrooms.

The staff said that the expansion will help meet the growing need in their community.

Brian Ramker the Board President of Waverly Child Care & Preschool said

“We’ve been contacted by many of the local businesses, asking us ‘can you please take on more kids? We’re unable to get employees,’” Brian Ramker, president of the childcare center’s board, said. “They’re interviewing people, and then they look around the area and cannot find childcare. So this particular expansion will allow us to eliminate our waitlist.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by September. It will include an additional multipurpose room, storage room, conference room, and kitchen enhancements.

Their goal is to raise $3 million for the expansion. If you would like to donate to Waverly Child Care & Preschool click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up

Latest News

No. 5 Iowa decimates Rutgers 111-57 behind Davis, Clark
No. 5 Iowa decimates Rutgers 111-57 behind Davis, Clark
Rural hospitals.
Bill could offer ‘pathway other than closure’ for Iowa’s rural hospitals
Jessica Wittman.
Jessica Wittman helps make new traditions to support The Bird House
Rural hospitals.
Bill aims to bolster rural hospitals across Iowa