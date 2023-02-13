Waverly child care center hits milestone for expansion to meet growing need

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, Waverly Child Care and Preschool announced they’ve raised almost $2 million towards the funding goal for their new expansion.

Right now, they care for around 400 children. But they have a waitlist of more than 100. The new plans will let them care for an additional 300 children, by adding space for seven new classrooms.

The staff said that the expansion will help meet the growing need in their community.

Brian Ramker the Board President of Waverly Child Care & Preschool said

“We’ve been contacted by many of the local businesses, asking us ‘can you please take on more kids? We’re unable to get employees,’” Brian Ramker, president of the childcare center’s board, said. “They’re interviewing people, and then they look around the area and cannot find childcare. So this particular expansion will allow us to eliminate our waitlist.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by September. It will include an additional multipurpose room, storage room, conference room, and kitchen enhancements.

Their goal is to raise $3 million for the expansion. If you would like to donate to Waverly Child Care & Preschool click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.