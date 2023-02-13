Show You Care
Two arrested for December shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Jesse Scott and 19-year-old Jaden Hodges (not pictured) over the weekend, and additional arrests are expected in this case.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a December incident involving gunshots.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Jesse Scott and 19-year-old Jaden Hodges over the weekend, and additional arrests are expected in this case.

The gunshots were reportedly fired just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 in the 300 block of 18th Street Southeast.

Officers found a home had been hit by the gunfire, but no one inside the home was injured.

Scott faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact. Hodges is charged with accessory after the fact.

