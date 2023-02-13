Show You Care
Trial date set for Bellevue man charged with murdering wife

Christopher Prichard
Christopher Prichard(Courtesy: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has set the trial date for Christopher Euguene Prichard, the 56-year-old man accused of murdering his wife Angela.

On October 8th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 31800 block of Highway 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the time of the call, Prichard was the subject of an active arrest warrant for violation of a No Contact Order with Angela, which she filed for on September 29th, claiming domestic abuse.

Police located and arrested Christopher on October 9th, 2022 for violation of the no-contact order. During the arrest, police found a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo in his possession. When interviewed by police, Christopher stated he was “angry about the no contact order” and entered the residence on Highway 52 for the purposes of confronting her.

His trial is set for September 11th, 2023.

