Stanley Donahue trial continues, responding deputies testify

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Trial continued today for a man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy in June of 2021.

Stanley Donahue faces several charges including attempted murder and false imprisonment. If he is convicted of all charges, he faces up to 112 years in prison.

Body cam footage was shown today from Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Oltmann. It shows him arriving at the Casey’s in Coggon where the robbery and shooting took place, just minutes after the shooter fled the scene. Jurors watched as Deputy Oltmann rushes to Deputy Halverson, who is still on the floor in the doorway, and immediately starts searching for and treating his wounds.

Deputy Oltmann told prosecutors that he eventually noticed that Deputy Halverson’s gun was missing from it’s holster.

“When I arrived Deputy Halverson was laying face down in front of the registers,” Deputy Oltmann testified. “His torso was inside the store, his feet were hanging a couple feet outside the door. I observed blood on his uniform shirt on the back left side of his shirt, and then on there was some blood on his leg as well.”

Another Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy, Heath Omar, took the stand today as well.

He testified being on patrol in the area after the shooting and seeing a van that matched the description of the shooter’s van.

“I was trying to cut him off and also stop him, also get visual of what was inside that van at that time,” said Deputy Omar.

That’s when he says he chased the driver for several miles, before the driver ran into a road block and started running. He wasn’t able to catch the driver at that time, but Deputy Omar testified that he is 100 percent sure the suspect was Donahue.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Steines also took the stand today. He is a K-9 handler.

Initially, the night of the shooting, his K-9 Bingo was able to pick up on the suspect’s scent, but eventually lost it.

Deputy Steines went on to talk about the following day and arresting Donahue after he was spotted walking along Aldridge Road.

“His clothes looked disheveled as I would describe it and they looked dirty with mud, appearing as if someone had come out of a field,” said Steines.

Squad car footage shows the suspect laying face down on the road while more officers pull up and give him commands.

Deputy Steines was the one who took the suspect to the sheriff’s office, but he didn’t interview him.

Trial will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

