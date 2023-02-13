Show You Care
Rainy Romance on Valentine’s Day

Snow possible later in the week
By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Valentine’s Day heads our way with wet and windy weather.

An area of low-pressure tracks from the Plains through the upper Midwest. The track is this system keeps eastern Iowa in the warm sector of the storm. As a result, any precipitation that develops will fall in the form of rain. Overall, from late tonight into Thursday night up to 1/4″ of rainfall is expected.

Wednesday will be calm after and ahead of the next system with highs staying above normal in the 40s with mainly a cloudy sky.

The second and more impactful system develops in the southern Plains and moves northeast toward the Great Lakes Wednesday night through Thursday. This track brings more cold air in, bringing a chance of accumulating snow. Travel will be impacted beginning Thursday morning.

As is the case with all winter storms make sure you stay up to date with the latest forecast for updates and additional impacts

Have a great evening!

