Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested three teenagers allegedly involved in two related robberies that took place in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

In a press release, police said the robberies happened early in the morning at a convenience store in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Northeast, and at a grocery store in the 800 block of 6th Street Southwest.

No injuries were reported in the first robbery, but one victim reportedly sustained a minor injury during the robbery at the grocery store.

Police said witnesses described the suspects and the vehicle they used. That vehicle was found a short time later.

Officers interviewed and subsequently arrested Chloe Parrish, 19, and Janiah Jones, 18, who face two counts of second degree robbery; and Ja’nvia Schexnayder, 17, who faces one count of second degree robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were...
Janiah Jones (left), Chloe Parrish (right), and Ja’nvia Schexnayder (not pictured) were arrested and charged in connection to two related robberies over the weekend.(KCRG)

