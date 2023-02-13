Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested three teenagers allegedly involved in two related robberies that took place in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
In a press release, police said the robberies happened early in the morning at a convenience store in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Northeast, and at a grocery store in the 800 block of 6th Street Southwest.
No injuries were reported in the first robbery, but one victim reportedly sustained a minor injury during the robbery at the grocery store.
Police said witnesses described the suspects and the vehicle they used. That vehicle was found a short time later.
Officers interviewed and subsequently arrested Chloe Parrish, 19, and Janiah Jones, 18, who face two counts of second degree robbery; and Ja’nvia Schexnayder, 17, who faces one count of second degree robbery.
The investigation remains ongoing.
