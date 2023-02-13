Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas...
The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said early Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown.

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Community members gather around a fundraiser in Swisher.
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop...
Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase

Latest News

Zoom meetings with Iowa lawmakers could come to an end.
Zoom meetings at Iowa statehouse may end amid increasing interruptions
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.
College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’
Zoom meetings with Iowa lawmakers could come to an end.
Zoom meetings at Iowa statehouse may end amid increasingly common interruptions
It's now been about a month since a new air service was supposed to start flying out of the...
Dubuque airport security plan in need of approval before new airline debut