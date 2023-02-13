Show You Care
Jessica Wittman helps make new traditions to support The Bird House

KCRG-TV9's Nicole Agee shows us how a new tradition in Iowa City is raising money for a home that embraces the memories of a life well-lived.
By Nicole Agee
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Every family has traditions over the holiday season that can inspire new traditions for future generations. A new tradition in Iowa City is raising money for a home that embraces the memories of a life well-lived.

Jessica Wittman loves the warmth of The Bird House in Iowa City. It’s a place where people can live out their final days in a comfortable setting, surrounded by family. To Wittman, The Bird House means more having lost someone special when she was young.

“Early in my life, I had lost a significant other to cancer. And he was very young when he passed,” Wittman said. “That experience wasn’t necessarily [like] when you see people post of holding hands and helping that person through their journey. It was unfortunately a little more tragic, in my experience. And so knowing that something like this existed and could possibly make sure that those last hours, weeks, days, moments, months be something extremely meaningful, just sounded really cool to me.”

To support The Bird House, Wittman dug into a holiday tradition, pulling from her past in Dubuque and Reflections in the Park.

“Thanksgiving night, you know, the aunties would throw the kids in the van and we would pack in as many people as possible and we would go drive through Murphy Park. It was like, one of the things we always knew would happen,” Wittman said.

With the help of a small group of volunteers, she made a new tradition happen at West Overlook Campground in Iowa City: Holiday Lights at the Lake. Each light and each display raises money for the Bird House.

“By the time it’s Christmas and it’s negative, what, -27 degrees this year and we’re out there, and we’re a very small crew. And you have people coming through and they’re handing you their admission fee, right? But they’re also saying thank you, this is our fourth time through, or we’re so excited you guys are here,” Wittman said.

Fellow volunteer Kayla Fisher said Wittman’s dedication is inspirational.

“All the work she’s put in to Holiday Lights at the Lake to benefit the Bird House has been extremely motivational to me to continue my involvement,” Fisher said. “She is a constant cheerleader for all levels of involvement but she herself contributes just so much behind the scenes, then at the event itself.”

Wittman said creating a new tradition for families circles back to her love for The Bird House.

“Holidays Lights at the Lake started as an idea that came from tradition. And when you’re sitting there, at the end of somebody’s life, and you’re all talking, you’re talking about the things that made a difference in your life,” Wittman said.

