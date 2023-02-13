Show You Care
Iowa State University reveals why it revoked lacrosse team’s travel privileges

Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team's travel privileges.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University has revealed why it revoked the lacrosse team’s travel privileges.

A group representing the team said they were punished after a photo showed their university vehicle parked outside a legal marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

Players say they parked there to eat lunch nearby, but never went inside.

In a written response, University officials say the team was punished because they were seen speeding and driving recklessly.

They were eventually pulled over and ticketed.

The college said the photo played no role in their decision.

