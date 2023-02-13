Show You Care
Iowa community comes together to surprise barista with car

A barista in Iowa was treated to a surprise thanks to the power of social media.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - A barista in Iowa was treated to a surprise thanks to the generosity of his community and the power of social media.

Dan and Linette Nelson said Taylor Bratland, a barista at a Starbucks in Fort Dodge, helped them pick something out they would like, and left a strong impression on them by making a fun pun that made them laugh.

“Then, when he gave us our drinks and we were walking away, he yells like ‘Oh yeah! Have a grande!’ like the grande drink. And I was giggling, it made my night so much,” Linette Nelson said.

The couple posted on Facebook about meeting him, only to learn Bratland has a lot of fans. They also learned he had been walking to and from work during the winter.

That’s when the community in Fort Dodge came together to surprise Bratland with a car.

“We just wanted to let you know that you’re an amazing person and the community recognizes that, and so we bought you a car!”

Bratland says he was surprised by how many people came together to make this happen, but, he wasn’t surprised by how kind the community is.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

