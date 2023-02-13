Former Hawkeyes Banks and Manson on the significance of two Black quarterbacks starting Super Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 2002 was the last time two Black quarterbacks started a Cy-Hawk game, with Brad Banks leading Iowa and Seneca Wallace leading Iowa State.

Banks said during that game, and throughout his time as a Hawkeye, he didn’t think much about race on the field. But he is able to reflect on it over two decades later.

“I think it’s a beautful thing it just makes you excited,” Banks said. “I have a son, Brad Jr, he’s five and he’s full of life so you’d like to see things even better when he’s of that age and have opportunities to go after he’d liked to do.”

Jason Manson, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2002-2006, is now the Director of Player Development for Iowa football. He says any stereotypes about Black QBs are slowly fading away.

“It shows that we’re past those days where we can stereotype,” Manson said. “I think both guys (Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes) are great leaders. They’re very talented and they do things that most quarterbacks do, but ultimately they’re leaders and competitors.”

