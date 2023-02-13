Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Hawkeyes Banks and Manson on the significance of two Black quarterbacks starting Super Bowl

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 2002 was the last time two Black quarterbacks started a Cy-Hawk game, with Brad Banks leading Iowa and Seneca Wallace leading Iowa State.

Banks said during that game, and throughout his time as a Hawkeye, he didn’t think much about race on the field. But he is able to reflect on it over two decades later.

“I think it’s a beautful thing it just makes you excited,” Banks said. “I have a son, Brad Jr, he’s five and he’s full of life so you’d like to see things even better when he’s of that age and have opportunities to go after he’d liked to do.”

Jason Manson, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2002-2006, is now the Director of Player Development for Iowa football. He says any stereotypes about Black QBs are slowly fading away.

“It shows that we’re past those days where we can stereotype,” Manson said. “I think both guys (Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes) are great leaders. They’re very talented and they do things that most quarterbacks do, but ultimately they’re leaders and competitors.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Community members gather around a fundraiser in Swisher.
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own

Latest News

Catilin Clark reacts on the bench during Iowa's 111-57 win over Rutgers Credit: University of...
No. 5 Iowa decimates Rutgers 111-57 behind Davis, Clark
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Murray scores 28 with 14 boards; Iowa beats Minnesota 68-56
Host family program for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Cedar Rapids Kernels looking for families to host players
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Gabe...
Wright, Okla St send No. 11 Iowa St to 4th loss in 5 games