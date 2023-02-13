Email: GO Cedar Rapids ex-President asked to make NewBo Evolve budget ‘look much better’ to secure funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former financial director for GO Cedar Rapids, Doug Hargrave, said the former president and CEO Aaron McCreight asked him to make the budget for NewBo Evolve “look much better” in an email to help the tourism group secure additional funding to pay for Kelly Clarkson’s performance at NewBo Evolve.

The email is part of the evidence the United States Attorney’s Office submitted to justify their argument for the two official’s sentencing, which is set for Thursday. Most of the documents filed in the case haven’t been made public, but this filing in federal court on Thursday shows some of the evidence prosecutors are using for the first time.

Newbo Evolve was a three-day music event, featuring concerts by Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson, in August 2018.

Hargrave said he made cuts to the three-day festival’s budget to reduce the losses from $1.1 Million to $600,000. Then, said McCreight asked him to change the numbers in an email to GO Cedar Rapids Board Chair, John Myers

“However in conversation with Aaron he said that we needed to make this look much better as the bank won’t provide us with the funding needed to make Kelly’s final payment,” Hargrave wrote. “The follow-up conversation, on the phone, sticks out vividly to me as he said, ‘I hope these numbers are ok so you can still sleep at night’.”

He then sent Bankers Trust an email showing a budget with the event having a profit of $65,000.

According to court documents, the United States Probation Office recommended both McCreight and Hargrave pay more than $1.4 Million in restitution payments. It is unclear if there is a recommendation for a prison sentence because many documents aren’t public as of Monday. Both face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 Million.

Documents also show prosecutors and the defense team for McCreight and Hargrave disagree on a variety of issues within the pre-sentencing report, which the Department of Justice said helps the court in determining an appropriate sentence.

Those details will get officially sorted out at a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Prosecutors said GO Cedar Rapids executives falsified budgets and ticket sale projections for the three-day festival to increase their line of credit from the bank to pay Kelly Clarkson in 2018. The bank, Banker’s Trust, would increase the loan from $1.5 Million to $2.2 Million based on the false information.

The festival lost more than $2 Million and forced GO Cedar Rapids to cease operations in October 2018. Prosecutors said around 97 vendors didn’t receive full payment for services provided, worth around $800,000.

McCreight was fired shortly after NewBo Evolve. He was later hired and is still the President and CEO of Visit Dothan, the convention and visitors agency for Dothan, Alabama. After his arrest and guilty plea last year, the board for Visit Dothan voiced unanimous continued support for McCreight as its CEO and President.

