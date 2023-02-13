Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

A crash.
A crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and County Road F70, located between Muscatine and Nichols. Officials arrived and located a 2019 Toyota Highlander and black Dodge Ram that ended up in a nearby field due to the force of the impact.

Troopers believe that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on County Road F70, failing to stop at a stop sign at its intersection with Highway 38. The Ram, traveling northbound, crashed into the Toyota.

Three people were killed in the crash, with six others sustaining injuries requiring hospitalization. Injured victims were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare, and Medforce Air Medical were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Community members gather around a fundraiser in Swisher.
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own

Latest News

Former Hawkeyes Banks and Manson on the significance of two Black quarterbacks starting Super...
Former Hawkeyes Banks and Manson on the significance of two Black quarterbacks starting Super Bowl
Ray
Country singer Frank Ray speaks with law enforcement about officers mental health
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey’s earthquake response