Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and County Road F70, located between Muscatine and Nichols. Officials arrived and located a 2019 Toyota Highlander and black Dodge Ram that ended up in a nearby field due to the force of the impact.

Troopers believe that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on County Road F70, failing to stop at a stop sign at its intersection with Highway 38. The Ram, traveling northbound, crashed into the Toyota.

Three people were killed in the crash, with six others sustaining injuries requiring hospitalization. Injured victims were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare, and Medforce Air Medical were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

