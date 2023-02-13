Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1 an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He announced his retirement after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.(Jed Jacobsohn | AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LVII.

Henne, 37, made the announcement in a post on Instagram that said, “Calling it a career. Capping it off with a Bud Light and another ring.”

“Every time you walk into the room, even though you want to be the starter, you’ve got to understand your role,” the backup quarterback told the Associated Press. “There’s only 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, and they’re pretty darn good.

“If you can be the next guy in line, that’s pretty good, too.”

Henne proved his worth in this year’s playoffs when Patrick Mahomes left the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Henne entered, completing 5 of 7 passes during a 98-yard touchdown drive. His final NFL pass was a touchdown to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“To come in a hostile game, backed up to your 2, go 98 yards — that just shows the type of competitor he is,” Kelce said.

Henne played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a starter at various points earlier in his career with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He’s been the Chiefs backup for the past five seasons, starting once since 2014.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
A crash.
Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Community members gather around a fundraiser in Swisher.
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own
Two storm systems are on the way this week.
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
The trial continues Monday for a man accused of robbing a Casey's General store in Coggon and...
Linn County deputy shot during armed robbery testifies during trial