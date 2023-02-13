Cedar Rapids will use eminent domain to acquire 24 homes in way of flood protection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People living in homes in the way of flood protection on the northwest side will need to relocate. The city of Cedar Rapids plans to acquire the remaining 24 properties this year. Right now the city is working with 15 of the 24, since this will be done in phases.

The city sent letters to the impacted homeowners last summer and did appraisals of their properties. But it’s tough to put a price on home for those who love their neighborhood and its river view.

“I’ve done this for 35 years now and this particular case, the people I’ve met with, makes them very very anxious,” said Daniel L. Manning, Managing partner of Lillis O’Malley Law Firm in Des Moines.

Manning represents several of the homeowners in the Time Check neighborhood who are being forced to relocate using eminent domain.

”The government has the authority to take property from individual property owners in those situations in which they have a public project,” said Manning.

The city plans to build a levee system to protect people in the event of a future flood.

”It protects you know the public from harms way and in order to get the system in we need to remove those properties,” Rita Rasmussen said, City of Cedar Rapids Real Estate Services Manager.

The impacted neighborhood was heavily flooded in 2008 and many homes never came back. Those who chose to rebuild did so because they love it.

In acquiring the homes the city must find comparison properties for people to relocate, and given the riverfront location that’s not so easy.

“We’re going to be you know asking the city to make those same recognitions that this is above and beyond the usual scenario where we can just find a replacement property. These are their homes, they’ve been there and they’re very unique in their own way,” said Manning.

In addition to relocation benefits the city will pay for incidentals.

“If they have a mortgage that’s at a low rate and now mortgage rates are a little higher, we will work to buy that down as well,” Rasmussen explained.

The city will also pay moving expenses. Still, it’s a tough situation for homeowners who will have no choice but to move.

If a homeowner and the city cannot come to an agreement in terms of the purchase price, there will be a compensation commission hearing where a third party will help determine a value for the property.

The city plans to start construction on the levee system next year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.