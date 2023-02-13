Cedar Rapids man charged with murder has trial date pushed back

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has waived the right to a speedy trial of the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard.

Arthur Flowers is charged with killing Leonard in April 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Flowers called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a heroin overdose in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SE. Officers made contact with Flowers at the address after they said he initially tried to leave the scene. He then took them to an upstairs bathroom where a deceased woman, identified as Emily Elizabeth Leonard, lay on the floor.

Officers said that Leonard had “obvious head injuries” and noted splattered blood in the bathroom. A further investigation of the home found another area with more blood spatter and partially-coagulated blood on the floor, which prosecutors believe was likely where Leonard was killed.

Prosecutors alleged that Flowers’ recounting of events did not match the evidence available at the home.

In June, a judge ordered Flowers to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after a hearing where Flowers made bizarre claims and insisted he be allowed to represent himself at trial. Flowers told the judge he started attending college when he was 11 and claimed to have degrees from 6 or 7 colleges. He also claimed he represented himself in three other murder trials and was acquitted each time. Flowers has a lengthy criminal record but has never previously been charged with murder, according to court records.

A psychiatric evaluation at the time found Flowers incompetent to stand trial. He was undergoing restoration of competency treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Oakdale.

Then in February 2023, the courts ruled that following treatment, Flowers has been restored to competency. Following the ruling, a judge reset the murder trial to February 13th, 2023.

Now, following a request by Flowers’ lawyers to have more time to explore additional evidence, a judge has moved the trial again, this time to take place in the future, no longer later than May 16, 2023.

