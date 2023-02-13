Show You Care
A beautiful start to the workweek, but changes are on the way

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a beautiful start to the workweek. This morning we’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Our sunny sky will last through the afternoon with very warm high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 30s and a partly cloudy sky.

The pattern will change on Tuesday as a low pressure system moves through the region, which will bring widespread rain showers to the area and isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Up to half an inch of rain is possible across the region. It’ll also be very windy and warm on Tuesday with gusts higher than 40 along with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll get a break from the precipitation on Wednesday, but rain and snow are expected on Thursday as a second low pressure system travels into the Midwest. Don’t be surprised if we have snow accumulation with Thursday’s potential storm.

Highs will stay in the 40s on Wednesday, but cool back into the 20s and 30s Thursday through Saturday. However, the 40s will likely return by Sunday.

