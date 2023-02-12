Show You Care
Wright, Okla St send No. 11 Iowa St to 4th loss in 5 games

Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Gabe...
Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones’ fourth loss in five games.

Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win.

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 for Iowa State (16-8, 7-5).

The Cyclones led 32-26 at the break and were ahead 35-28 early in the second half before Oklahoma State caught up.

Wright’s jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State needed a win to stay within a game of Big 12 leader Texas, but instead stayed stuck in a funk.

The Cowboys have bounced back after starting 1-4 in conference play.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday.

Iowa State hosts No. 17 Texas Christian on Wednesday.

