Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.

Two people in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and a 75-year-old male, were killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

