Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.

Two people in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and a 75-year-old male, were killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

Latest News

Two storm systems move through the central U.S. this week.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11
A fire in Swisher.
Community holds fundraiser to help Swisher fire victims
Devonna Walker supporters.
Supporters release balloons on weekend of Devonna Walker's birthday
Iowa State Patrol plans increased enforcement.
Iowa State Patrol planning increased enforcement over Super Bowl weekend
Linn County Democrats caucus.
Linn County Democrats hold off-year caucus