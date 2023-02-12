Show You Care
Two injured after Cedar Falls crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Falls Police went to Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue after receiving a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. At the scene officers learned that the vehicle’s driver lost control of the vehicle when traveling through the intersection. The vehicle moved into the southbound ditch and rolled before stopping in the ditch.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital due to what are believed to be minor injuries. The passenger was taken to a local hospital due to critical injuries.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, the Rasmusson Towing Company, MercyOne Paramedics, and Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch helped the Cedar Falls Police during the incident. The incident is under investigation and related charges could be filed in the future.

