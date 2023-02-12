Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey’s earthquake response

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Six days after earthquakes killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension. Many in Turkey have a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster.

They express frustration that rescue operations have proceeded painfully slowly, and that valuable time has been lost during the narrow window for finding people alive beneath the rubble. Others, particularly in the southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, say that Turkey’s government was late in delivering assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are both political and religious reasons.

