Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey’s earthquake response

Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Six days after earthquakes killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension. Many in Turkey have a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster.

They express frustration that rescue operations have proceeded painfully slowly, and that valuable time has been lost during the narrow window for finding people alive beneath the rubble. Others, particularly in the southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, say that Turkey’s government was late in delivering assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are both political and religious reasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Cascade coach to miss postseason after having kidney transplant
Cascade’s Sconsa to receive kidney transplant, miss the Cougars’ postseason

Latest News

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars