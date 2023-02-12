Roughriders host all girls hockey tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For the first time ever The Roughriders Youth Hockey Club is hosting an all girls hockey tournament featuring 19 clubs from across the Midwest from states such as Missouri, Wisconsin, and Nebraska as well one club from Winnipeg, Canada.

Organizers say they are hoping to make the sport more popular with girls and that this tournament is a step in the right direction.

Dustin Timm the Executive Director of the Roughriders Hockey Club “The grassroots marketing that we’re doing to teach families that hockey is for females will hopefully allow for the growth of the sport for girls in the area.”

This tournament is part of larger effort by the Roughriders to grow women’s hockey with events like letting people try the sport out for free.

Margo Redlinger a parent & coach on a Roughriders Hockey Club team says “I just I think that people just don’t know that anyone can do it and typically it’s been a lot of males and so maybe you know a sister or a neighbor that does it and that’s how we’ve grown it so knowing that there’s more sisters there’s more neighbors you know just growing this knowing that it is for everybody not just males.”

People like Hayden Johnson say that that exposure helps more girls get interested in playing.

”I think it’s good because more girls see hockey as a boy sport and then once they see more girls playing that they’re going to have fun enjoying that too and then they’re going to want to play “ She said.

The tournament will conclude on the 12th. The Roughriders Hockey Club will host a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Come Play Hockey Month. Starting at 9:00am or 10:15am for local youth, ages 4 to 11, at ImOn Ice Arena on Saturday, February 25.

Organizers say they plan to hold this tournament every year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.