Pleasant to start the workweek, two storm systems on the way

Another nice day is ahead on Tuesday, but busier weather is ahead through the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another great day is on the way to kick off the workweek, but then things turn much more active.

Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s with some areas of clouds. More sun is expected on Monday as highs reach the mid 40s to lower 50s.

The first storm system of the week arrives on Tuesday, with rain starting in the morning and expected for a good portion of the day. Winds will also whip up as an area of low pressure passes to our northwest, with wind gusts of at least 30 to 40 mph looking like a decent bet. Temperatures stay mild in the 40s as we remain on the warm side of the low.

Wednesday catches a break as highs stay in the 40s.

The second storm moves in by Thursday, carrying a chance for snow or a rain and snow mix. The track and strength of this system are key for its overall impacts, though the overall thought right now is that it will take a more southeasterly track than the first system. Thus, we have a better shot at seeing wintry precipitation, with accumulating snow possible for parts of the area. Still, exact details are still uncertain, but another day or two of data will give us a clearer picture. Check back here on KCRG.com and on KCRG-TV9 for the latest.

Beyond, temperatures dip temporarily before another warm-up.

