One dead following Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night.

Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was struck by a car traveling west. A 19 year old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and an additional passenger were either transported to a hospital or assessed for injuries on the scene. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

