No. 5 Iowa decimates Rutgers 111-57 behind Davis, Clark

Catilin Clark reacts on the bench during Iowa's 111-57 win over Rutgers Credit: University of Iowa(University of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists, and No. 5 Iowa handily defeated Rutgers 111-57 on Sunday.

Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring and assists, picked up her 13th double-double of the season in just 21 minutes. Monika Czinano had 14 points for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten).

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder went deep into her bench in the second half, with all 14 players who played scoring, including Taylor McCabe’s season-high 12 points and freshman Hannah Stuelke adding 10.

It was a program record for points in a Big Ten game for the Hawkeyes, and ranks second all-time in program history behind the 115 they scored against Evansville earlier this season.

Iowa, which leads the nation in scoring at 87.6 points per game, won for the ninth time in 10 games and moved within a game of conference leader Indiana.

Freshman Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) with 28 points.

Rutgers was within six points with 1:22 left in the first quarter before the Hawkeyes closed the half with a 38-12 run to take a 60-28 halftime lead. Iowa made its first five shots of the third quarter. Iowa topped the 100-point mark with 7:01 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, with just eight players on their roster, were going to have a hard time matching the Hawkeyes’ depth. Rutgers kept the game close until midway through the first half, then Iowa’s transition game wore down the Scarlet Knights.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes needed to bounce back after Thursday’s 87-78 loss to Big Ten leader Indiana, and the big first-half lead helped them do that. Clark played the longest of the starters.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Northwestern on Wednesday.

Iowa: Hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday.

