Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia

Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA (AP) — Neutral Austria has come under heavy criticism for granting visas that will allow sanctioned Russian lawmakers to attend a Vienna meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The issue highlights the delicate balancing act the European country has engaged in while trying to maintain its longstanding position of military neutrality during the war in Ukraine.

The Austrian government has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while stressing the need to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow. In a letter to Austria’s chancellor and other officials, 81 delegates from 20 countries called upon the Austrian government to prohibit the participation of the sanctioned Russian individuals at the upcoming OSCE meeting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Cascade coach to miss postseason after having kidney transplant
Cascade’s Sconsa to receive kidney transplant, miss the Cougars’ postseason

Latest News

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey’s earthquake response
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars