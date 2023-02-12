Show You Care
Fairfax mayor set to resign at February meeting, citing medical concerns

Bernie Frieden.
Bernie Frieden.(Courtesy: City of Fairfax)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Fairfax will step down from his position this week, according to the city’s upcoming meeting agenda.

Bernie Frieden submitted a letter of resignation to the city council, effective Tuesday, Feb. 14. Frieden cited medical issues that are affecting his physical and mental health as the reason for leaving the job.

“I love this community. I loved serving Fairfax for the last 20 years. First as a city council member, then as mayor,” Frieden wrote, in the letter. “I believe Fairfax has progressed in the correct direction, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Frieden thanked the citizens of the city of Fairfax, as well as the administrative staff members for the city, in his letter.

