Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls. Jones tried to escape the officer. The officer chased the Jones through the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street. The chase continued along Lincoln Street and ended when Jones stopped at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody.

Jalen Jones has been charged with the following:

Eluding - OWI

1st offense OWI

Operating Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent

2nd offense Possession of Marijuana

Driving while License Suspended

Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Control

Speeding

Failure to stop for a red light

Rasmusson Towing Company and the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch helped the Cedar Falls Police during the incident.

