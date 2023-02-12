Show You Care
Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls. Jones tried to escape the officer. The officer chased the Jones through the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street. The chase continued along Lincoln Street and ended when Jones stopped at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody.

Jalen Jones has been charged with the following:

  • Eluding - OWI
  • 1st offense OWI
  • Operating Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent
  • 2nd offense Possession of Marijuana
  • Driving while License Suspended
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Maintain Control
  • Speeding
  • Failure to stop for a red light

Rasmusson Towing Company and the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch helped the Cedar Falls Police during the incident.

