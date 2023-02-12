Country singer Frank Ray speaks with law enforcement about officers mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One former police officer turned country music singer is helping law enforcement in Cedar Rapids discuss and deal with the difficult topic of mental health awareness. Frank Ray worked with the Las Cruces Police Department in New Mexico for 10 years.

Now while he tours with his music, he visits with local police departments and has an open discussion about mental health.

Today, he met with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Ray says that the stigma surrounding mental health especially in law enforcement has made it very difficult for people to talk about their experiences.

Ray said “My goal with this initiative is to try to make it a more mainstream topic that’s socially acceptable and so that police officers and first responders all over the world feel comfortable enough to approach their friends or approach somebody and say that they’re not doing well.”

Frank Ray performed with Old Dominion at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

