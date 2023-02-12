Show You Care
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own

On Saturday, the town of Swisher came together to help one of their own after a fire left a family without a home for the last four months.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people headed to the Swisher American Legion to help a family who lost their home in a fire last year.

Kurt Jordan said his son Nik, daughter-in-law Kayla, and their young daughter Penelope were out to eat the night of September 25, 2022, when Kurt received a call from his son Nik.

“Nik called me and said one of his neighbors called and said his house might be on fire,” Kurt said. “By the time I got there, the fire department was already there, and there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house.”

The fire killed one of the two family dogs. Kurt said the house wasn’t a loss, but said the entire inside needed to be repaired. In the meantime, the family was renting a condo in North Liberty. He said the demolition work was done, but it wasn’t clear when their home would be repaired.

Kurt said that was when the donations from Saturday’s event would come in handy.

“When they get back into the house, they can buy furniture and clothing and all the stuff that they can’t really fit into their condo right now,” Kurt said.

Kurt said they were working with the insurance company but said the outpouring of help from the community was something they didn’t expect.

“It’s surprising just how much everybody seems to care and how much everybody wants to help,” Kurt said. “It’s very surprising you’re humbled by all the people that want to help.”

