City High and Williamsburg among Eastern Iowa teams on the podium at state swimming

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High’s duo of Joe Polyak and John Weigel each grabbed first place finishes Saturday.

Polyak won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:48.94. He also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Weigel, a senior in his final state meet, beat his brother Isaac’s school record with a 45.19 swim in the 100-yard freestyle.

Williamsburg’s Nathaniel Crow, who had a spinal injury last July, swam in the 200 and 50-yard para freestyle. Crow finished with a time of 4:12.51 and 51.81 respectively.

