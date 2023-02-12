City High and Williamsburg among Eastern Iowa teams on the podium at state swimming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City High’s duo of Joe Polyak and John Weigel each grabbed first place finishes Saturday.

Polyak won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:48.94. He also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Weigel, a senior in his final state meet, beat his brother Isaac’s school record with a 45.19 swim in the 100-yard freestyle.

Williamsburg’s Nathaniel Crow, who had a spinal injury last July, swam in the 200 and 50-yard para freestyle. Crow finished with a time of 4:12.51 and 51.81 respectively.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.